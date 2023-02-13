Stuart Heslop to receive leadership award

Scottish Property Awards

Stuart Heslop: honoured

Stuart Heslop, formerly managing director of real estate finance at Royal Bank of Scotland, is to be honoured for his service to the property sector.

He will receive the Business Leadership Award at the Scottish Property Awards.

Mr Heslop, 52, retired from the bank last year after 35 years of service and remains active in the property sector as a non-executive director with Knight Property Group and a number of other organisations.

Alan Robertson, chair of the judging panel, commented: “It is clear from the recommendations of many individuals from across the Scottish property industry that Stuart Heslop is a highly regarded and respected individual, who has advised countless businesses and individuals across his long career in real estate finance.

“We are delighted to present the award to him at this year’s event and look forward to acknowledging his contribution.”

Mr Heslop added: “I am hugely honoured to receive this award, voted for by my industry peers. I am delighted to be able to continue my work in the sector with many of the people I have worked closely with over the years.

“The property market continues to thrive despite some of the economic headwinds we are facing and I look forward to contributing to the future success of the many great property companies in Scotland.”

The award will be presented on 23 February at the EICC in Edinburgh.