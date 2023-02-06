Strike action planned at 11 Scottish airports

Industrial action

Sumburgh is among the airports affected by the walk-out

All 11 airports in the Highlands and Islands as well as Dundee will be hit by strike action in the coming weeks.

Security staff, baggage handlers, ground crew and those working in fire and rescue, security and administration, will join the stoppages.

Unite said its members had rejected a 5% pay offer from Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL) group.

Strike action is due to take place on the following dates:

17 and 20 February – Dundee Airport

21, 22, and 23 February – Barra Airport, Benbecula Airport, Campbeltown Airport, Inverness Airport, Islay Airport, Kirkwall Airport, Stornoway Airport, Sumburgh Airport, Tiree Airport, Wick Airport.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Inflation is at a generational high yet the HIAL group believe a substantial real terms pay cut is what our hard working members deserve. This is completely unacceptable.

“Strike action is now inevitable at all 11 airports and this is entirely the fault of airport management and the Scottish Government. Unite will fully support our members in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions across the Highlands and Islands.”

HIAL, a private limited company wholly-owned by the Scottish Government, claims it is bound by funding obligations set by the Scottish Government. Unite has previously called on the Scottish Government to meet with the trade union, the workers and HIAL to improve pay, terms and conditions in the Highlands and Islands.

The Scottish Government to date has not directly met with Unite to discuss pay, recruitment and retention of workers across the HIAL group.

Shauna Wright, Unite industrial officer said: “Unite believes our hard working members who keep the airports operating in isolated and rural communities across Scotland deserve far more than what is currently on the table.

“Unite is once again calling on the Scottish Government to meet with us, the workers and HIAL management to fund an improved pay offer, and to deliver more investment in these communities.

“If they do not then Unite’s strike action will be down to their inflexibility despite the Scottish Government showing flexibility in abundance in other areas of the public sector.”

Members of Unite voted in December by 73.5% in favour of taking strike action and by 92.8% in favour of taking action short of strike in a bid to improve pay for rural communities amid a cost of living crisis.