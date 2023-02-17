Strachan in the frame to take over as Aberdeen boss

Dons manager latest

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Former Celtic and Scotland boss Gordon Strachan is the front runner to take over as manager at Aberdeen.

The Dons are searching for a new man to take the helm following the sacking of Jim Goodwin, Barry Robson having been placed in temporary charge.

Strachan is currently technical director at Championship side Dundee but could be set for a return to the dug out at a club where he is fondly regarded by supporters having been a member of Aberdeen’s European Cup-Winners’ Cup-winning team in Gothenburg in 1983.

Incoming chief executive Alan Burrows, who starts his job on 27 February, will be part of the recruitment process according to owner Dave Cormack.

After winning two league titles and three Scottish Cups as a player with the Dons, Strachan left Pittodrie to join Manchester United in 1984.

He started out on the managerial ladder at Coventry City before taking charge of Southampton from 2001 to 2004.

While in charge at Celtic from 2005 to 2009, he guided the Hoops to three league championships, two League Cup triumphs and a Scottish Cup.

Strachan was Scotland boss for four years from 2013.

Top-flight rivals Motherwell are also still on the look-out for a new manager following Steven Hammell’s sacking, Stuart Kettlewell continuing as caretaker boss until told otherwise.