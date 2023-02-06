Update:

Growth investment

Software fim STC Insiso raises £2m for expansion

| February 6, 2023
Keith Barclay (BGF), with Mark Rushton (CEO) and Arrash Nekonam (CTO) of STC INSISO

Software firm STC INSISO has announced a £2 million investment from BGF to support a growth strategy focusing on the company’s evolving suite of products.  

STC INSISO has developed products aimed at improving business processes and performance in the oil and gas, construction, marine and utilities sectors.

Annual revenue for 2022 was £4 million and is expected to grow significantly over the next four years. The investment has already resulted in the creation of three product development positions, and further recruitment will continue this year.

The deal was led by Keith Barclay, an investor based between BGF’s Aberdeen and Edinburgh offices.

Mr Barclay said: “The team’s bold ambitions have been evident in each of our interactions, and I look to working in partnership with them to see these materialise.”

.

, News, Deals & Enterprise, Industry, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Tom Slater

Baillie Gifford loses £113 billion in asset value

Baillie Gifford, the Edinburgh-based investment firm, saw its assets under management fall by a thirdRead More

Michelle-Carroll-Kirsty-Neely-Andy-Tait-Joanna-Cashmore-and-Allan-Dempsie

Tie-up with Texan lender targets Scottish SMEs

Entrepreneur Andy Tait is teaming up with Texas-based Sallyport Commercial Finance to launch a commercialRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.