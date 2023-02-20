Shortlist unveiled for female entrepreneurs

AccelerateHER Awards

By a Daily Business reporter |

Elizabeth Pirrie: high calibre applicants

Twelve aspirational female company founders have been shortlisted as finalists in the AccelerateHER Awards 2023.

Winners will be revealed at the awards finals event being held at the new Barclays campus in Glasgow on 16 March.

Technology category: Irina Protasova, founder of BabyReady Finance; Judy Hornigold of Everybody Counts; and Stella Smith of pirkx.

Environment category: Elaine Galston of The Bettii Pod,; Beena Sharma, founder of carbon dioxide capture technology innovators CCU International; and Alicja Dzieciol of SilviBio.

Culture category: Xann Schwinn of Biiah; Katherine Gunderson of Grand Bequest; and Monica Camino, founder of Dialexy.

Health category: Clara Doran, founder of Noggin Braincare; Caroline Laurenson of TL Tech; and Annabel de Gheldere of Womco.

Penelope Carruthers of Carruthers Renewables was named as this year’s Rising Star. Carruthers Renewables has developed and commercialised the first modern patented waterwheel in over 140 years, designed for low carbon electricity production.

Award winners will benefit from a prize package that is potentially worth thousands of pounds and includes a six-month mentoring programme from Investing Women Angels, Scotland’s first all-female business angel group.

Elizabeth Pirrie, CEO of AccelerateHER said: “Once again we received an influx of high calibre applicants for this year’s awards programme.”