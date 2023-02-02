Shell reports record $40bn profit | BT update | Facebook

Markets: Live

Noon: Interest rates rise

Borrowers were hit with another increase in costs today as the Bank of England lifted the interest rate by 50 basis points from 3.5% to 4%.

7am: Shell unveils record profit

Energy giant Shell delivered a record $39.9 billion profit (adjusted earnings) in 2022, doubling from a year earlier and far exceeding the previous record of $31bn in 2008.

It follows a year in which Russia’s invasion of Ukraine boosted shareholder returns.

The company posted a record fourth-quarter profit of $9.8bn on the back of a strong recovery in earnings from its liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, beating analyst forecasts for an $8bn profit.

Shell announced a 15% dividend per share increase for the fourth quarter and a new $4 billion share buyback programme over the next three months.

Chief executive Wael Sawan said: “Our results in Q4 and across the full year demonstrate the strength of Shell’s differentiated portfolio, as well as our capacity to deliver vital energy to our customers in a volatile world.

“We believe that Shell is well positioned to be the trusted partner through the energy transition.”

Stuart Lamont, investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: “Shell’s record profit for the year will only intensify calls for more to be done to claw back profits from energy companies in the current environment.

“The politics of it all aside, the events of the last year have seen Shell’s earnings, cashflow, and debt position improve significantly and shareholders are benefitting through another share buyback programme and an increased dividend.

“Looking ahead, however, investors will want a sense of what the future strategic direction of the company will be under the new CEO.”

7am: BT

In the nine months to the end of June revenue came in 1% lower at £15.6bn as price increases and improved trading in Openreach and Consumer were offset by lower strategic equipment sales in Global, migration of a MVNO customer, removal of BT Sport revenue, and legacy product declines.

Adjusted EBITDA was 3% higher at £5.9bn due to tight cost control and the removal of BT Sport costs, offset by revenue declines and inflationary cost pressures.

The group’s reported profit before tax is 15% lower at £1.3bn because of increased depreciation offsetting EBITDA growth.

Philip Jansen, chief executive, commenting on the results, said: “We’ve grown revenue and EBITDA on a pro forma, like-for-like basis, despite a challenging economic backdrop, and we’re transforming BT Group for the benefit of our customers.

“We continue to accelerate our investments in the UK’s leading next generation networks; we’re combining our Enterprise and Global operations to create BT Business, a single, strengthened B2B unit; and we’re going further on cutting costs to deliver £3 billion in annualised savings by the end of FY25.

“On full fibre, we’re building – and now connecting – like fury: 9.6 million premises reached to date, with 29% already connected, and our 5G mobile network now reaches 60% of the UK population.

“In December we awarded a cost-of-living pay rise to 85% of our UK colleagues, reaching an agreement with our union partners that we will all lean into our ongoing transformation plans. Despite extraordinary energy costs and other inflationary headwinds, we are reaffirming our outlook for the year.”

Global markets

Facebook and Instagram parent Meta has reported its third consecutive quarter of declining sales, although its shares jumped higher after it beat Wall Street expectations and announced a buyback of stock.

Revenue came in at $32.17 billion for the quarter to the end of December, down 4% from a year earlier but higher than the $31.53bn analysts expected.

Net income dropped 55% on the year, to $4.65bn, largely due to a one-time $4.2bn hit in restructuring costs associated with mass layoffs announced in November.

Daily active users across Meta’s platforms also outpaced expectations, coming in at 2.96 billion on average for December, a 5% increase from a year ago.

Stocks rallied on Wall Street after the US Federal Reserve stepped back its pace of interest rate hikes to 25 basis points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended flat, the S&P 500 was up 1.0% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 2%.

In Tokyo on Thursday, the Nikkei 225 index was up 0.2%. In China, both the Shanghai Composite and the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong were flat.

Brent oil was trading at $83.17 a barrel.