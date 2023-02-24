Scottish chain linked to Lloyds Pharmacy outlets

Exclusive

Lloyds Pharmacy is attracting interest

Lloyds Pharmacy is understood to have attracted interest from a Scottish chain which is keen to acquire some of its branches.

At least two consultants have been identified as selling agents to which interested parties are being referred.

A source said Lindsay & Gilmour, which has 31 teams across Central Scotland, Fife and The Borders, was among those looking at acquiring branches. It has not responded to contact from Daily Business.

There was some speculation before Christmas that the chain was looking to sell branches around the UK.

A LloydsPharmacy spokesperson said: “LloydsPharmacy regularly reviews its pharmacy estate to ensure it is operating sustainably and any decision to sell stores is taken in the interests of patients, colleagues and the business.

“At all times, patient safety remains our top priority ensuring that our customers and patients are always able to access vital prescriptions, health advice, products and services.”

Lloyds Pharmacy was acquired by asset management group Aurelius in a deal announced in November 2021 and completed last April.