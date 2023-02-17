ScotRail pulls travel upgrade after poor take-up

Offer cancelled

First Class travel take-up has been low

A cut-price upgrade to first class travel has been withdrawn by ScotRail following poor take-up.

ScotRail offered members of the Institute of Directors a £5 upgrade in the hope it would persuade more business people to come back to train travel and grow the market.

But a pilot scheme, which launched on 1 April last year, has suffered from a low level of interest and has been discontinued.

Joanne Maguire, chief operating officer at ScotRail, said: “The pilot saw a low level of uptake which means, following the conclusion of the pilot, ScotRail will not be continuing this scheme.

“However, we know there is more to do so more people, including those in business, choose to travel by rail. We’ll continue to work with the IoD and others and ensure that, following our return to public ownership last April, we deliver value for money across sectors.

Catherine McWilliam, nations director at the IoD Scotland, said she was disappointed that the offer has been been terminated with immediate effect.

Catherine McWilliam: disappointed

She said the IoD pointed out that the pilot had been severely disrupted as a result of the strike action that has been taking place over the past six months resulted in a lack of confidence in using rail.

“Whilst ScotRail take that point on board, they remain steadfast by their decision,” she said.

“I know that many of you that did use the offer being piloted will be disappointed that it will not be continuing, but please be assured that we will do all that we can to bring forward a new offer for members as soon as possible.”