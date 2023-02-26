Scotland’s recycling scheme faces further delay

DRS uncertainty

The DRS was due to be introduced in August

Scotland’s controversial bottle and can recycling scheme is facing further uncertainty after the two leading candidates in the SNP leadership race declared that it would be delayed or even scrapped.

Kate Forbes, the Finance Secretary and frontrunner, said the deposit return scheme needed a rethink following a series of concerns over its impact on the drinks and retail sectors who fear the costs involved will put them out of business.

Humza Yousaf, the Health Secretary, today said he would delay the start of the scheme for small businesses, and sources say a similar position likely to be taken by third candidate Ash Regan.

Circularity minister Lorna Slater admitted that a “grace period” was being considered following talks with SME representatives last week.

The scheme, which imposes a returnable 20p on bottles and cans, also demands that producers register by Tuesday which will ensure they can continue to trade in Scotland.

However, they say it imposes huge upfront fees to effectively bankroll the scheme administrator Circularity Scotland.

Dougal Sharp, founder of brewer and pubs chain Innis & Gunn, has been at the forefront of opposition to the register, accusing Circularity Scotland of “extortion”. He would not say whether his company would sign up, but said the risks were clear either way. “It is going down to the wire,” he said.

Ms Slater insisted the scheme would be going ahead as planned in August and that similar schemes were operating successfully in other countries.

But the intervention by Ms Forbes and Mr Yousaf means it faces an inevitable delay.

Ms Forbes has also said she would block her party’s proposed ban on alcohol advertising, another potential flashpoint with the Green Party whose future in government is looking unlikely if she is elected.

Should she abandon the partnership, Ms Slater would not be in government to push through the DRS.

Ms Forbes has also stated in an interview today that Scotland is not ready for a referendum on independence as the economic case has not been made.

