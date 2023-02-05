Salmon farm appeals over block on loch project

Fish project

Stewart Hawthorn: proven technology

A company is appealing against a decision to block its plans to build the first salmon farm in the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park.

Loch Long Salmon wanted to install proven new technology in Loch Long at Beinn Reithe near Arrochar.

Its plan is supported by a cross-party group of councillors, MSPs and the local MP. The Scottish Government has said it believes the project is of “national significance” and the technology being proposed is endorsed by environmental groups such as the Atlantic Salmon Trust, the Scottish Wildlife Trust and the Sustainable Inshore Fisheries Trust.

Stewart Hawthorn, Loch Long Salmon’s managing director, said the decision last October to “prevent this proven, transformative technology being brought to Scotland for the first time was based on fear and a lack of knowledge and understanding”.

From the surface the proposal, which had a total area of around 160 acres, would look like a traditional salmon farm. But under the water the net is surrounded by an impermeable membrane, with water drawn up and circulated from deeper in the loch.

The company said the method removed the threat of sea lice and attacks by seals, which would mean it would never need to use sea lice treatments or switch on acoustic devices that could harm dolphins and other aquatic mammals.

Mr Hawthorn said the national park had “no experience of handling this kind of application” and the board “based their view on a misunderstanding that our plans were the same as existing open net salmon farms”.

“This is fundamentally flawed,” he said. “Through the appeal process, we are committed to demonstrating that we can bring positive change to Scotland, radically improve the environmental performance of salmon farming and secure jobs in rural areas.”

Loch Long Salmon is a joint venture between Simply Blue Aquaculture, Trimara Services and Golden Acre Foods.

The national park’s board had rejected the plans because, it said, the farm “would not relate well to the landscape context and setting and would not be sympathetic to local built forms”.