Update:

Legal challenge

Royal Mail talks resume as union calls off strike

| February 7, 2023
Royal Mail letters post box
Post will not be disrupted next week

Royal Mail said it will re-enter talks to settle a long-running pay and conditions dispute after the union called off a one-day strike due next week.

The walk-out on 16 February was set to involve 115,000 delivery workers and sorting office staff in response to a dispute over pay and working conditions.

However, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) has announced that it will not contest a legal challenge by Royal Mail as losing in court could impact a new strike ballot.

Royal Mail, which is owned by stock market-listed International Distributions Services, said it would focus on reaching a settlement with the union.

The union said that if the talks fail it will significantly step up the programme of strike action.

The company challenged the industrial action on the grounds of a “legal error” related to the reasons for the strikes.

News, Business services, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

BP Clair Ridge

‘Joined up approach’ needed for energy transition

An oil and gas trade body has called for an end to the stand-off betweenRead More

Andrew Wilson

Wilson takes up comms role with Santander UK

Andrew Wilson, who last week announced he was leaving Charlotte Street Partners, is joining SantanderRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.