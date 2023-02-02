Update:

Online marketing exec joins ClickBoost board

| February 2, 2023

Ecommerce and online advertising agency ClickBoost has strengthened its board with the appointment of its first non-executive director.

Graeme Kerr (pictured), adviser and consultant at Graeme Kerr Consulting, brings more than 20 years of online marketing experience.

The move comes as the Glasgow-based pay-per-click firm plans further international growth and targets larger clients.

Mr Kerr will advise co-founders Scott Beveridge and Gordon Campbell on sectors as diverse as automotive, fashion, food and drink, finance and travel.

He has held several senior posts at large firms including car dealership chain Lookers. He has also acted as a consultant to a range of firms in the UK and abroad including accountancy, e-learning, software as a service (SaaS), and retail.

The appointment follows ClickBoost more than doubling its client base from 15 to 40 in just two years across the UK, France, Ireland, Canada and Australia. It delivers digital marketing campaigns in 11 countries and manages 60 accounts across platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads and TikTok Ads.

Mr Campbell said: “Graeme brings a wealth of digital marketing experience which will be invaluable as we move into our next phase of growth.”

Mr Kerr said: “I have been really impressed with what Gordon, Scott, and the team have been able to achieve at Clickboost. The rate at which they have secured new clients and expanded overseas, makes it an exciting time to join the board.”

