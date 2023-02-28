Ocado losses widen | Abrdn slumps | NI deal weighs

Markets: Live

8.30am: Shares fall

The FTSE 100 was trading around 40 points lower at 7,898.47.

7am: Ocado

Online grocer and technology company Ocado Group posted wider losses as the cost of living crisis and return to normal shopping habits hit its joint venture with Marks & Spencer.

The group posted a pre-tax loss of £501m for the year to 27 November compared with a loss of £179m a year earlier and worse than analyst forecasts of a £399m loss.

Core losses were £74m compared with a profit of £61m a year earlier. Retail losses were £4m, down from a £150m profit in 2021.

7am: Abrdn

Asset manager Abrdn slumped to a full-year pretax loss and reported a slide in client funds as it fell victim to global market turmoil.

The Edinburgh-based company posted a £615 million pretax loss for the year to the end of December compared to a £1.1 billion profit in the previous 12 months.

Global markets

Trading on stock markets is expected to be muted as investors await a response tot the breakthrough UK-EU deal on Northern Ireland.

Sterling and the FTSE 100 rose on the back of the agreement and the pound rose again today to $1.2045 from $1.2019 at the London equities close on Monday.

Wall Street ended in positive territory, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending up 0.2%, the S&P 500 up 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite 0.6% higher.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 index was up 0.1%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.3%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.3%.