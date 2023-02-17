NatWest shares tumble but bonuses leap

Bank shares slump

Alison Rose enjoyed a bumper bonus (pic: Terry Murden)

NatWest (RBS) chairman Sir Howard Davies defended the return of huge bonuses as investors dumped its shares over concerns about the bank’s outlook.

The bank, which announced a surge in underlying year-end profit, hiked its bonus pool to £367.5m from £298m in 2021 as a reflection of its improved performance.

But there was some disquiet over the return of big payouts to senior staff, particularly at a time of cost pressures on the bank’s customers.

This year’s bonuses included a total potential payout of £5.25m to chief executive, Dame Alison Rose, who is the first in post to receive a cash bonus since the bailout in 2008. She was paid a salary of £2.4m and a bonus of £643,000, with the rest of her remuneration made up of share-based awards under a long-term incentive plan.

Katie Murray, the finance chief, saw her remuneration rise to £3.64m from £1.61m, partly by a £416,000 annual bonus.

Sir Howard Davies told journalists on a conference call: “We think this is a totally appropriate level of remuneration for our senior people, the board thought about it very carefully.”

Underlying profit for 2022 rose to £5.1 billion against £3.8bn last time while attributable profit came in at £3.3bn from £3bn in the previous 12 months.

But the group’s shares fell by as much as 9% and by the close of the market they were 21p (6.87%) lower at 284.9p as the outlook for 2023 implied that the year might not be as good as some had hoped despite the recent interest rate hikes.

Cautious comments and below consensus forecasts in a number of key metrics explained the fall and analysts said the bank faces challenges if margins don’t improve.

AJ Bell’s Russ Mould noted: “NatWest may have delivered its biggest profit since the financial crisis but investors are far more concerned about what’s coming next and that’s less positive.

“Income for 2023 is now guided to be lower than expected, with the key net interest margin metric also falling short. Costs are also set to be higher than forecast.

“While impairments are anticipated to be a bit lower than estimates the market may be cautious of taking NatWest at its word given the difficult backdrop for consumers and businesses which could lead to a big increase in bad debts.

“With the rate cycle nearing its peak the recent momentum in banking shares could be difficult to maintain. Whether this will act as a catalyst for the government to sell down more of its remaining stake remains to be seen.

“NatWest’s rescue by the state during the financial crisis means criticism of its tardiness in passing on higher interest rates to savers arguably carries more weight and that could have some impact on profitability.”

NatWest was boosted by the Bank of England’s decision to raise rates but lenders have come under fire for failing to fully pass on the rate rises to savers.

The rate rises have increased pressure on borrowers, with NatWest setting aside nearly £340m last year to cover potential bad loans.

It is recommending a 10 pence per share final dividend and an £800m share buyback. The net interest margin – the difference between what bank charges on loans and savings – rose 55 basis points to 2.85%.

Dame Alison said the bank made considerable progress against its strategic goals, maintained a well-balanced loan book and distributed significant capital to shareholders, including the UK government.

“Despite not yet seeing significant signs of financial distress among our customers, we are acutely aware that many people and businesses are struggling right now and that many more are worried about what the future holds,” she said.

“Our robust balance sheet, responsible lending and continued capital generation allow us to proactively support those who need it, whilst helping others to get ahead of the challenges to come.

“As well as supporting our customers, this financial strength also allows us to continue investing in our business to meet their changing needs.

“By building long term relevance, trust and value through our purpose-led strategy, we will deliver sustainable returns and, ultimately, help to drive economic growth across the UK.”

FY’22 financials

Operating profit before tax – £5.1bn, vs £3.8bn in FY ’21.

£1.4bn for Q4 '22 vs £543m in Q4 '21.

Attributable profit – £3.3bn vs £3bn in FY ‘21.

£1.3bn for Q4 '22 vs £434m in Q4 '21.

Impairments – £337m impairment charge in FY '22 vs £1.2bn release in FY '21. £144m charge in Q4 '22 vs £247m in Q3 '22.

