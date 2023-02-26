More muddle over Scotland’s recycling scheme

DRS uncertainty

The DRS was due to be introduced in August

Scotland’s controversial bottle and can recycling scheme is facing further uncertainty after the two leading candidates in the SNP leadership race declared that it would be delayed or even scrapped.

Kate Forbes, the Finance Secretary and frontrunner, said the deposit return scheme (DRS) needed a rethink following a series of concerns over its impact on the drinks and retail sectors who fear the costs involved will put them out of business.

Humza Yousaf, the Health Secretary, today said he would delay the start of the scheme for small businesses, and sources say a similar position is likely to be taken by third candidate Ash Regan.

Mr Yousaf, describing the DRS as “important”, added: “It wasn’t long ago that the world descended on Glasgow, and to COP27, to rededicate ourselves to tackling the Climate Emergency.

‘Deposit Return Schemes operate in over 40 countries across the world. So the big operators, I think absolutely should be held to account for those bottles, and those cans, that litter our streets and our beaches.

“What I will do though, because I’ve listened to business and I’ve heard from small businesses in particular, is if I’m elected First Minister then I will exclude small businesses for the first year of operation of that scheme.

“Because it’s not the craft breweries, or craft gin makers, that are the ones causing the issues. It’s the big producers that are the ones that we should be targeting.”

The scheme, which imposes a returnable 20p on bottles and cans, also demands that producers register by Tuesday which will ensure they can continue to trade in Scotland.

However, they say it imposes huge upfront fees to effectively bankroll the scheme administrator Circularity Scotland.

Dougal Sharp, founder of brewer and pubs chain Innis & Gunn, has been at the forefront of opposition to the register, accusing Circularity Scotland of “extortion”. He would not say whether his company would sign up, but said the risks were clear either way. “It is going down to the wire,” he said.

Circularity minister Lorna Slater insisted the scheme would be going ahead in August and that similar schemes were operating successfully in other countries. However, she revealed today that a “grace period” was being considered following talks with SME representatives last week.

Scottish Labour Net Zero Spokesperson Colin Smyth said: “Labour has been pressing for a phased in approach to any Deposit Return Scheme to protect small businesses, so any U-turn on this by the government would be welcome.

Colin Smyth: welcome u-turn

“But given that Lorna Slater rejected a similar proposal because it came from Labour just a few days ago shows she is simply making policy up on the hoof. Businesses have just days to sign up to the scheme but they still have no idea what they are signing up for .

“We need urgent clarity from the Government. This farcical approach from the Green-SNP coalition is damaging to many small firms who fear going out of business and is actually undermining the Deposit Return Scheme itself.”

Ms Forbes has also said she would block her party’s proposed ban on alcohol advertising, another potential flashpoint with the Green Party whose future in government is looking unlikely if she is elected.

Should she abandon the partnership, Ms Slater would not be in government to push through the DRS.

Ms Forbes has also stated in an interview today that Scotland is not ready for a referendum on independence as the economic case has not been made.

See also: Brewer offers ‘cheaper and easier’ option to DRS