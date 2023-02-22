McDonald selected as CEO at Scotwork UK

Skills

Negotiation skills development consultancy Scotwork has appointed Horace McDonald as CEO.

Mr McDonald (pictured), previously a sales and marketing director at the Glasgow-based firm, will be tasked with growing the business and expanding the capabilities of the team. He began his career in marketing at Unilever before moving onto a sales role for Superdrug, where he was thrust into challenging negotiation environments.

He then moved onto roles at EMI Records and Virgin Records before taking a career break to develop a print-on-demand business.

He landed at Scotwork in early 2021 as business development director.

Mr McDonald said: “I am passionate about inspiring businesses and helping people to be more confident in selling and developing commercial relationships, securing the best deals for their business.

“It’s a real privilege to accept this new role, and I look forward to further supporting our existing clients as well as growing the business, building on our reputation for providing invaluable advice and training.”

Stephen White, chairman of Scotwork UK, said: “Horace has an abundance of experience, a strong track record and an unrivalled knowledge of our business, making him an excellent choice to lead our UK operation.”