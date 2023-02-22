Lloyds hikes divi despite flat profits | Rio Tinto slides

Markets: Live

8.01am: London opens lower

The FTSE 100 opened 34 points lower at 7,944.17.

7am: Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group, which embraces Bank of Scotland, Halifax, Scottish Widows and Embark, has revealed annual profits of £6.9 billion, just £26 million higher than 2021, as it benefited from a year of rising interest rates.

A 14% rise in net income to £18bn for the year to the end of December was offset by mounting bad loan provisions.

Underlying profit before impairment was up 46% to £9bn in the year (with £2.4 billion in the fourth quarter), as a result of solid net income growth.

The board has recommended a final ordinary dividend of 1.6p per share, resulting in a total for the year of 2.4p, up 20% on the previous year, and in line with the group’s policy. The bank announced a share buyback worth up to £2bn.

Chief executive Charlie Nunn said the group had produced a robust financial performance.

“We believe our strategy will create higher more sustainable returns, as reflected in our

enhanced guidance and are excited about the opportunities ahead,” he said.

6am: Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto reported a sharp drop in annual profit, following mining peer BHP in scaling back shareholder payouts.

The Anglo-Australian company said pretax profit in 2022 came in at $18.66 billion, from $30.83bn a year before.

It proposed a final dividend of $2.25, compared to $4.17 last time, bring the annual total to $4.92, down from $7.93.

Global markets

Markets in Europe were expected to follow the US which fell amid concerns over interest rate increases ahead of the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 2.1%, the S&P 500 down 2.0% and the Nasdaq Composite down 2.5%.

The Federal Reserve today releases minutes from its most recent policy meeting which resulted in a 25 basis point US rate hike.

In Asia the Nikkei 225 index closed down 1.3%, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.5%, while the Hang Seng was down 0.3%