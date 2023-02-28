Levein tipped for United job as Asghar quits

Tannadice changes

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter

The upheaval at Dundee United continues with sporting director Tony Asghar quitting just days after Liam Fox was sacked as manager, with former boss Craig Levein poised for a return to the dug out.

Both men left the club in the wake of the 4-0 defeat at Ross County, which left the Tangerines cut adrift at the foot of the Premiership with 12 games left to play.

United fans in Dingwall protested against Mark Ogren’s ownership, calling for the US businessman to quit along with Fox and Asghar.

The club said the 56-year-old’s exit was to allow the appointment of a new manager “within a revamped structure” of the football department.

That could pave the way for Levein to make a surprise return, the former Hearts and Scotland boss heavily tipped to return to the dug out for the first time since being sacked by the Jambos in 2019.

The 58-year-old has been heavily involved as a media pundit recently but is thought to be receptive to the idea of going back to the club where he spent three-and-a-half successful years from 2006-2009.

Neil Lennon, Thomas Courts and Jim Goodwin have also been linked with the vacancy as United look to appoint their third manager of the season.

A statement from the club said: “Dundee United can announce Tony Asghar has stepped down from his role as sporting director.

“Following more than four years at the club, Tony has decided to leave his post to allow the new first team manager to be appointed within a revamped structure within the football department.

“The board and chief executive Luigi Capuano will now lead the process of hiring a new manager and hope to provide an update this week. The club will make no further comment at this time.”

Meanwhile, a consortium of unnamed local businessman are reported to be at the early stages of putting together a bid for the club, having “sounded out” Ogren about selling.

The tycoon bought the club in 2018 but has overseen a steady decline in fortunes, both off and on the pitch.