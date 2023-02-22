Kettlewell handed reins at Fir Park on 18-month deal

Motherwell appointment

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Ambition: Stuart Kettlewell

Stuart Kettlewell’s two wins in charge as caretaker boss of Motherwell have earned him the job on a permanent basis.

The former Ross County manager stepped up from his role as lead development coach at Fir Park after Steven Hammell’s sacking and has been handed an 18-month deal as reward for guiding Well to back-to-back victories over St Mirren and Hearts.

“I had a burning desire to take the job to see if I can take this club forward and be a catalyst to what we hope will be a good chapter,” he said.

“I genuinely think I come to Motherwell a better manager than what I was previously and I hope that is something that appeals to the Motherwell supporters.

“There’s some real good players here. I wouldn’t have taken the job had I felt there was a real issue with the playing squad.

“This is a community club. It’s important that we join that up. I think this club is unique. It now becomes my job to drive it forward.”

Chairman Jim McMahon said: “Stuart impressed the board, not only with how he has got the team going in the last two games against St Mirren and Hearts, but with his vision for the club.

“We took time to speak to a number of impressive candidates, each of whom had their own strengths, but Stuart was, in our eyes, the best person to take Motherwell forward.”

The new man’s first match in charge will be the league meeting with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park this weekend.

Kettlewell steps up during a period of major transition for Motherwell, with chief executive Alan Burrows having left to take up a similar position at Aberdeen, the Dons themselves on the look-out for a permanent manager after Jim Goodwin’s sacking.