Jobs saved as Mowi hooks Dawnfresh Farming

Fish deal

Fish jobs have been saved

Dawnfresh Seafoods’ fish farming subsidiary has been sold to Mowi Scotland, saving 67 jobs.

Administrators at FRP Advisory offloaded Dawnfresh Farming to the branch of Bergen-based international seafood farming and processing business Mowi ASA, for an undisclosed sum.

The deal includes seven fish farms and five hatcheries. Six of the fish farms are based in locations at Loch Awe, Loch Earn, Glen Devon and Kinnaird near Brechin. One is in Northern Ireland.

Dawnfresh Seafoods fell into administration on 1 March last year after running into cash flow problems, despite investment to upgrade plant, improve efficiency and reduce costs.

The company’s processing plant in Uddingston was acquired by Thistle Seafoods, while Arbroath-based subsidiary RR Spink was sold to Lossie Seafoods.

The deal for Dawnfresh Farming ends the association with the company of Raleighand Alastair Salvesen, as well as Darren Allan and John Christopher Young.

Ben Hadfield, chief operating officer farming art Mowi Scotland, Ireland and Faeroes, was appointed a director of Dawnfresh Farming as of 7 February.

Dawnfresh Farming’s last accounts, for the year to 27 March 2022, recorded a net profit of £2.24m, and the administrators have always expressed confidence that they would find a buyer for the business.