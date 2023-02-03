Update:

ICR Integrity unveils McHardy as group director

| February 3, 2023

ICR Integrity (ICR), a provider of specialist maintenance, inspection and integrity solutions, has appointed Ross McHardy, pictured, as group director.

Mr McHardy’s appointment will focus on supporting the global growth and diversification of ICR’s repair and maintenance business.

He brings a technical track record and range of experience in senior roles for a number of oil and gas operators including TAQA, EnQuest and latterly at service company EnerMech, where he headed up the Europe and Africa businesses.

He said: “My experience ranges from engineering and integrity, through to projects, asset management and business leadership which will bolster the strong diverse team we have at ICR.”

Jim Beveridge, CEO, said Mr McHardy’s strong track record and wealth of knowledge “will further strengthen our portfolio.”

