Husband and wife pharmacy business expands

Outlets added

Lynne and Andy Porter flanked by Ritchie Whyte, left, and Danny Anderson of Aberdein Considine

Porter Pharmacy, the Aberdeenshire independent, has acquired two rival outlets, taking the number now owned by the husband-and-wife run business to seven.

Bank of Scotland assisted with the acquisitions of the former Lloyds Pharmacy branches in Westhill Shopping Centre and Arnhall Business Park. The pharmacies will be rebranded as Porter Pharmacy.

The firm was founded by qualified pharmacists Andy and Lynne Porter in 2006 when they purchased their first unit in Bridge of Don.

After meeting at Robert Gordon’s University they worked for national pharmacy companies before setting up their own business. Other outlets have followed in Cove Bay, Kincorth, Sheddocksley and Holburn.

Ritchie Whyte, partner and head of corporate, and Danny Anderson, associate, at Aberdein Considine provided legal support for the financing and acquisition. Legal support on real estate and employment law matters was by partners Gemma Perfect and Nicola Gray respectively.

Mr Whyte said: “It’s been a real pleasure working with Andy and Lynne over the last few years and in particular on these milestone acquisitions, which are hugely important not just for the business but also for the local community.

“Andy and Lynne have built a fantastic business focused first and foremost on providing an excellent service to their customers across Aberdeen City and Shire and we wish them every success with the new pharmacies and look forward to continuing to support them and the business moving forward”.

Porter Pharmacy now employs 73 staff in the Aberdeenshire area and has introduced a delivery service.

Planning permission is being sought for a 24-hour prescription collection kiosk in the Westhill Shopping Centre outlet.