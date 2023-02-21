Update:

Easter Road shock

Hibs mourn death of owner Ron Gordon at 68

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter | February 21, 2023
Ron Gordon

Battle: Ron Gordon.

Hibernian Football Club is in mourning following the death of owner Ron Gordon.

The club’s executive chairman and majority shareholder passed away earlier today aged 68 following a battle with cancer.

Chief executive Ben Kensell said: “Everyone at the club is deeply saddened at the news. Our thoughts are with Ron’s wife Kit, his sons Ian and Colin, and the rest of the Gordon family. Ron may have been our chairman and owner, but he was first and foremost a devoted family man with a close and loving family.

“We would ask that at this difficult time, the family’s privacy is respected as they mourn their loss.”

Earlier this month Gordon revealed to supporters in an open letter on the club’s website that he had been battling the disease for the past year.

Gordon took over Hibs in the summer of 2019 when he acquired the majority shareholding from HFC Holdings, a company owned by Sir Tom Farmer and outgoing chairman Rod Petrie.

Sport No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Old Trafford

Qatari sheikh confirms bid for Manchester United

A Qatari sheikh who chairs one of the country’s biggest banks has lodged a bidRead More

Strachan in the frame to become Aberdeen boss

Former Celtic and Scotland boss Gordon Strachan is the front runner to take over asRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.