Hibs mourn death of owner Ron Gordon at 68

Easter Road shock

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Battle: Ron Gordon.

Hibernian Football Club is in mourning following the death of owner Ron Gordon.

The club’s executive chairman and majority shareholder passed away earlier today aged 68 following a battle with cancer.

Chief executive Ben Kensell said: “Everyone at the club is deeply saddened at the news. Our thoughts are with Ron’s wife Kit, his sons Ian and Colin, and the rest of the Gordon family. Ron may have been our chairman and owner, but he was first and foremost a devoted family man with a close and loving family.

“We would ask that at this difficult time, the family’s privacy is respected as they mourn their loss.”

Earlier this month Gordon revealed to supporters in an open letter on the club’s website that he had been battling the disease for the past year.

Gordon took over Hibs in the summer of 2019 when he acquired the majority shareholding from HFC Holdings, a company owned by Sir Tom Farmer and outgoing chairman Rod Petrie.