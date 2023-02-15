Global E&C acquired by US firm SCF Partners

Energy deal

Terry Allan: great fit

An Aberdeen firm looking to become a leading player in the decarbonisation of the energy sector has been acquired by a US-based private equity company.

SCF Partners has today confirmed the purchase of Global E&C from Roy MacGregor’s Global Energy Group. Terms were not disclosed.

Mr McGregor will remain on the board of Global E&C during the transition – and the companies will continue to partner on opportunities across the energy sector through a long-term strategic alliance.

Global E&C, which provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, supports the offshore and onshore energy sectors, with 900 of its 1,000 staff based in the UK.

The deal will significantly bolster the company’s ability to support the evolving energy markets and accelerate its deployment of digital solutions in the EPC space.

Global Energy Group will retain its other Aberdeen-based energy businesses.

Global E&C chief executive, Terry Allan, said SCF was a “great fit” for the business.

“We have come a long way as a business, and this is an exciting milestone for us as we continue to develop and grow,” he said.

“SCF has a proven track record of working with management teams to build lasting companies and it was important for us to find the right partner who understood our culture, and market position.”

SCF Partners helps entrepreneurs to build leading energy companies by providing capital and expertise. The firm, which is over 30-years-old, is headquartered in Houston, and has offices in Aberdeen, Adelaide, Calgary and Singapore.

Colin Welsh, partner at SCF, said: “We invested in Global E&C because we believe the team has the energy, the capability, and the data management technology to become a leading player in the decarbonisation of offshore and onshore infrastructure.”

Mr MacGregor said: “Global E&C is a great business, the team have established themselves in a very competitive market. I am proud to have been part of their journey.”