Further house price fall | Virgin Money | Entain | Vodafone

8.30am: London opens higher

The FTSE 100 was trading 14.5 points higher at 7,786.21.

7am: House prices fall again

House prices dropped by a bigger-than-expected 0.6% in January and are now 3.2% below their peak in August.

This follows a surge in borrowing costs and broader inflation pressures, mortgage lender Nationwide Building Society said.

January’s decline in house prices was the fourth drop in a row and twice the size expected in a Reuters poll of economists, adding to signs that the market is slowing sharply.

Chief economist Robert Gardner said: “There are some encouraging signs that mortgage rates are normalising, but it is too early to tell whether activity in the housing market has started to recover.”

7am: Virgin Money

Customers continued to grow in the first quarter of Virgin Money’s financial year as the challenger bank said it expects to benefit from higher interest rates for the remainder of the year.

About 27,000 personal current accounts opened in the period, 44% more than last year. The company said this was “a strong performance in a competitive environment”.

It also opened around 9,000 business current accounts, up 92% year-on-year, growing accounts on a net basis for the thirteenth consecutive month.

Business lending was up 2.4% while the net interest margin increased three basis points.

David Duffy, chief executive, said: “We’ve had a positive first quarter with continued good progress on digitisation and growth in lending across the business.

“Arrears remain broadly stable but we’ve increased the support available to those who need it and remain prudently provisioned for an uncertain economic outlook. Looking ahead, we have good financial momentum and a number of exciting digital product launches to come which will support our continued growth”

7am: Entain

Ladbrokes owner Entain raised its full-year earnings expectations as it reported a record fourth quarter for both net gaming revenues and active customers.

The company now forecasts FY22 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of between £985m and £995m, up around 12% year-on-year and ahead of expectations.

CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen said: “2022 has been another year of strong financial, operational and strategic progress for Entain.

“We have continued to grow our revenues in a sustainable and diversified way by expanding our global footprint, broadening our customer appeal, entering new areas of entertainment, and providing a safe environment for our customers.

“All of this has led to a record number of active customers in Q4, as well as a full year EBITDA performance ahead of our previous expectations.

“We have started 2023 with good momentum across the business and remain confident in our ability to continue delivering on our growth and sustainability strategy in the year ahead.’

7am: Vodafone

Revenues at telecoms operator Vodafone fell in the third quarter as the economic slowdown hit trading in continental Europe and offset a good performance in the UK.

The company said service revenue fell 1.3% to €9.52bn and continued to target its updated full-year guidance of adjusted core earnings after leases of €15-15.2bn and adjusted free cash flow of €5.1bn.

Global markets

The US Federal Reserve will kick off the interest rate announcements at about 1900 GMT. The Bank of England and the European Central Bank will announce their decisions tomorrow.

Markets are expecting a 25 basis point hike from the US central bank. In contrast, half a percent hikes are expected from the BoE and the ECB.

Wall Street closed higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.1%, the S&P 500 advancing 1.5% and the Nasdaq Composite rising 1.7%.

Stocks in Asia were higher, despite some disappointing data about China and Japan’s manufacturing sectors.

In Tokyo today, the Nikkei 225 index was up 0.1%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.7% and the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.9%.

China’s manufacturing sector continued to decline for the sixth month in a row in January, according to new data.