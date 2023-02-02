FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards shortlist

Small firms

A crazy golf course, a whisky waste recycler and a dog spa are amongst the shortlisted businesses for FSB’s Celebrating Small Business Awards.

Prizes will be presented in 12 categories to be announced at the Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow on 8 March.

Pauline Weddell, FSB’s Scotland regional chairwoman, said: “During these very challenging times for small businesses, it’s more vital than ever to celebrate the work that they do and the positive contributions they make to their communities.”

Small and medium-sized businesses support more than a million jobs in Scotland and contribute in excess of £70 billion a year to the economy. Businesses with fewer than 50 employees sustain seven in ten private sector jobs in parts of rural Scotland.

Business & Product Innovation Award

AS Mosley (Insch)

KM Events (Tiree)

Music Sound Academy (Edinburgh)

The Refillery (Edinburgh)

Waterfront Digital (Dundee)

Community Award

ABERDAM Dutch Fries (Aberdeen)

Aberlour Hotel (Aberlour)

Fore Play Crazy Golf (Glasgow)

KR Group Scotland (Newburgh)

Potential In Me CIC (Glasgow)

The Larder West Lothian (Livingston)

UCCL trading as Uig Community Shop (Lewis)

Zest (St Andrews)

Diversity & Inclusion Award

Carradales (Campbelltown)

Move Orkney dance studio (Orkney)

Sivam Hair and Beauty (Hamilton)

The Merin Academy of Traditional Music (Melrose)

To Be The One Coaching (Dundee)

Exporter of the Year

Badachro Distillery (Gairloch)

Vertical Motives Consultancy (Carnoustie)

Family Business of the Year

Amity Fish Company (Peterhead)

DMG Services Group (Bellshill)

Mercat Tours (Edinburgh)

Ten Live Ltd (Edinburgh)

The Cheese Lady (Haddington)

Larger Small Business of the Year (10-100 employees)

ABERDAM Dutch Fries (Aberdeen)

Highland Campervans (Inverness)

McCrae Training (Glasgow)

Mercat Tours (Edinburgh)

Outside In Garden Rooms (Glasgow)

teclan (Tore)

Micro Business of the Year

Atlantic58 (Stornoway)

ELJ Drinks (Uddingston)

First Aid Training Co-operative (Nairn)

HR Hub Plus (Loriston)

Jane Stratton Biology Tutor (Lesmahagow)

KM Events t/a Yellow Hare (Tiree)

Patterson healthcare t/a Reform Physio & Pilates (Cults)

Quick Block (Stirling)

The Cheese Lady (Haddington)

Self-Employed/Freelancer of the Year

Eating Disorders Edinburgh (Edinburgh)

Kalloway Design (Symington)

Nom Noms (Broxburn)

RedBeard Productions (Inverness)

Ruthless Research (Edinburgh)

To Be The One Coaching (Dundee)

Service Excellence Award

Dornoch Caravan and Camping Park (Dornoch)

Fore Play Crazy Golf (Glasgow)

Grace May People (Banchory)

Highland Campervans (Inverness)

HR Hub Plus (Loriston)

Planit Scotland (Inverness)

Start-up Business of the Year

ABERDAM Dutch Fries (Aberdeen)

Fairlie Curved (Port Glasgow)

Grace Health and Fitness (Glasgow)

Revive! Auto Innovations Aberdeen (Aberdeen)

Robert Ben Transport (East Kilbride)

Wildbells (Burntisland)

Sustainability Award

Beyond Green Advisors (Edinburgh)

KR Group Scotland (Newburgh)

MiAlgae (Currie)

The Furniture Project (Stranraer) (Stranraer)

Woodlands Glencoe (Ballachulish)

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Corinne Millar – Kidsize (Aberdeen)

Robbie MacIsaac – MacIsaac (Falkirk)

Lauren Pillans – Penelope’s Dog Spa & Nursery (Glasgow)

Amelia Milton – Smelleez (Blairgowrie)

Otello Calvert – Tagliotello (Inverness)