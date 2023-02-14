Ford cuts 1,300 UK jobs in electric switch

Car plants hit

Ford has launched a range of electric vans

Ford is cutting 1,300 jobs in the UK and 2,300 in Germany as it restructures around the transition to electric vehicle manufacturing.

It said the bulk of the UK job losses will affect the company’s technical centre in Dunton in Essex, where it has about 3,400 workers.

A “smart tech innovation” centre in Stratford, east London, will also be shut affecting 200 staff.

Ford is shifting its model line-up to battery-only in Europe by 2035 and has said the lower complexity of electric cars meant it could cut staff from its product development teams.

Chief executive Jim Farley wants the company to make $3bn in savings to finance the cost of the shift to electric vehicles and is also cutting jobs in the US.