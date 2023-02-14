Food firm Macphie adds heavyweights to board

Manufacturing

By a Daily Business reporter |

Jane Stewart and Norman Soutar

Food ingredients firm Macphie has appointed industry veterans Norman Soutar and Jane Stewart as non-executive directors.

With more than 29 years’ experience in the food sector, Mr Soutar was chief executive of the William Jackson Food Group where he more than tripled the company’s revenue, helping to build the Aunt Bessie’s brand, and oversaw a number of business disposals and acquisitions.

Ms Stewart has spent more than 25 years in industry, private equity investment and corporate finance, helping innovative businesses to grow.

She holds a number of non-executive positions in high growth companies, including Edinburgh-based waste tech firm, Topolytics, and Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult. She has recently been recognised by Innovate UK as one of the UK’s leading ‘Women in Innovation’.

Alastair Macphie, chairman of Aberdeenshire-based Macphie, said: “Both Jane and Norman bring a suite of extensive business acumen and useful insights to their new roles at Macphie.

“Their invaluable experience and passion for the business will be a great benefit towards driving improved performance and growth across the board.”