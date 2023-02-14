Update:

Game on

FanDuel factor in Flutter’s US flotation plans

By a Daily Business reporter | February 14, 2023
Andrew Giancamilli, Mathew Taylor and Euan Andrews currently driving FanDuel

Flutter’s US business, FanDuel, which was founded in Edinburgh, has become a key factor in the the group’s plans for a possible listing of its shares in the US.

FanDuel, the fantasy sports business, has become the group’s biggest revenue driver and is expected to post a profit for the first time this year. 

The Paddy Power and Betfair giant is now in consultation with shareholders about a potential additional listing of its shares in the US.

In November, the FTSE 100 group raised its full-year revenue guidance for its US business following a strong third quarter. 

If there is support from shareholders for a US flotation, Flutter said this would take precedence over any plans to list a small stake in FanDuel.

It believes the benefits of the additional listing include access to much deeper capital markets and new US investors, as well as greater overall liquidity for its shares.

Flutter acquired a controlling stake in FanDuel following the US Supreme Court’s decision in May 2018 to strike down a 1992 law that effectively banned sports betting in most states.

The company said that FanDuel, already the biggest US player, is now “a $3 billion revenue business with a clear runway for growth”.

