Expansion for Edinburgh Practice with new clinic

Mental health

The Edinburgh Practice, a specialist in mental healthcare, has unveiled plans to triple the size of its premises into a purpose-built, 6,500 sq ft practice in Waverley Square and double the team to 100.

The New Town-based company was launched by clinical psychologist and founder Dr Fiona Wilson (pictured) in 2017 as a one-woman operator. Within three years it had grown to a team of 32, resulting in the opening of two additional premises.

Its plan is to to combine all three sites into a single, purpose-built clinic and the launch is on track for early summer.

The state-of-the-art practice will feature 26 therapy rooms, a large meeting space for in-house and community events, and a dedicated staff area. It has been carefully designed to be a healing space which matches both clients’ therapeutic needs and staff wellbeing.

Dr Wilson said: “As opposed to continuing to open more and more practices in the city, it made sense to us to bring everything together under one roof.

“This expansion represents an exciting continuation of the development of The Edinburgh Practice, and we have a strong pipeline of new service development projects for 2023 and beyond.”