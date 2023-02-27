Update:

Law move

Eversheds letting leaves Capital Square 95% let

| February 27, 2023
Capital Square
Capital Square: new standard

Law firm Eversheds is taking almost 6,000 sqft of on the ground floor of BAM Properties’ and Federated Hermes’s Capital Square development in Edinburgh.

Eversheds becomes the sixth occupier to commit to the building following law firms Anderson Strathern, Pinsent Mason and Brodies, audit and tax advisers Mazars, and civil engineers Stantec. Only one suite remains of 9,241sqft, meaning the development is 95% let.

Capital Square is one of Scotland’s most sustainable office buildings, designed to BREEAM Excellent and EPC ‘A’..

Christina Holland from Federated Hermes commented: “Eversheds joins five other professional occupants, highlighting the appeal of the high-quality facilities and environmentally conscious approach.”

Letting agents Jones Lang LaSalle and CBRE acted for the landlords and Cushman & Wakefield acted for the tenant.

Craig Watson, director at JLL commented: “This latest deal to Eversheds at Capital Square reflects the continued flight to quality we are seeing in Edinburgh.

“Occupiers are increasingly demanding buildings which are not only sustainable but provide a high level of service for employees and visitors.”

