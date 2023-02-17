Edwin James receives new funding from Aliter

New capital

Christopher Kehoe: successful partnership

Edwin James Group, the Glasgow-based engineering services specialist, has received a second investment from private equity firm Aliter Capital.

The group operates under threee brands – EJ Parker Technical Services, EJ Musk Process Services, and EJ Peak Technology Solutions – and supports critical environments and assets for clients across the UK, including Kelloggs, Thames Water, Toyota, Nationwide, and Sellafield.

Aliter’s initial investment in January 2017 was followed by five acquisitions. The group now employs more than 1,000 and over the past 12 months has seen revenue rise to £160 million.

Christopher Kehoe, CEO of Edwin James Group, said: “The group has grown considerably over the last five years and this further backing from Aliter demonstrates their commitment to our strategic plan. We’ve built a successful partnership and have a shared understanding of the market and our ambitions.

“The new funding backs our management team to deliver significant future growth that will be achieved organically and through further M&A, and gives us a platform to launch our next five-year strategy.”

Billy Allan, a managing partner at Aliter, said: “Over the last five years we’ve seen the Edwin James Group go from strength to strength.

“The company has an excellent management team with a clear strategy to build a national engineering services group that harnesses the synergies of its three operating brands.

“They have delivered consistent growth and have ambitious plans to take the group forward.”