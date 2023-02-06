Directors lead MBO of lettings firm PMC

Agency buy-out

New owners: Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson

Property management and lettings business PMC has been acquired by two of the firm’s directors for an undisclosed sum.

Managing director Neale Bisset and finance director Annette Hudson take control following the death of the Aberdeenshire company’s previous owner, Martin Rochfort, in July 2020 and will each hold the title of co-chairman.

PMC has four offices across Scotland, managing properties in areas including Inverness, Dundee, Glasgow, Perth, and Fife, along with a large number of developments across the North East.

Under the five-year leadership of Mr Bisset and Ms Hudson, the company has experienced significant growth, with the factoring division growing by 20% to include both residential and commercial properties, and the lettings division doubling in size.

Recent recruitment has brought PMC’s headcount to 27.