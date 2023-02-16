Update:

Food deal

Devro recommends new offer from Dutch firm

| February 16, 2023
Devro
Devro is based at Moodiesburn

Meat casings firm Devro is recommending shareholders accept an increased and final takeover offer from Saria Nederland.

The Glasgow-based company’s board said shareholders would receive 320p in cash for each share from the Dutch firm, alongside a second permitted interim dividend of 10p.

This would value the total share capital of Devro at around £564 million on a fully diluted basis, up from the initial offer of £540m lodged last November and implying an enterprise value of £692m or 11.3 times enterprise value to EBITDA for the year ended 30 June last year.

The Revised Proposal represents a premium of approximately 71.9% to the closing price of 192p on 24 November, the last business day before the commencement of the offer period=.

Devro’s board said it considers the offer “fair and reasonable” and advises shareholders to vote in favour at a rescheduled general meeting on 3 March.

Shares in Devro were up 6.4% to 326.20 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

Saria Nederland is part of the German Rethmann group.

