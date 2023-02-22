Demand for ‘wellness space’ splits office market

Gap widening

Offices are being reshaped to suit staff demands

Pressure from companies striving to meet sustainability objectives is leading to a growing divergence in the office market, according to a property firm.

It is seeing greater demand for desirable “super prime” accommodation, while offices that do not meet green and wellbeing credentials deteriorate.

In a new paper, Mike Ivrine and David Cobban of Savills, say the demand for “wellness space” in offices has never been greater and is creating this widening gap in the market.

A continued migration of employees back to offices is putting increasing pressure on businesses to deliver the very best employee-focused workspace.

As a result the need for wellness space has never been greater and, when considered alongside the requirements for occupiers of all sizes striving to meet sustainability objectives, this all points to an ever growing demand for “super prime” office space.

They say the traditional top level or “Grade A” accommodation has seen improvements in design, technology, ESG and sustainability, but the classification has remained broadly the same.

“As a consequence, we expect a widening of the gap between prime and “standard” grade A, with upward pressure on prime rents and a slowing leasing velocity and increasing void (unoccupied) rate in vanilla offices masquerading as grade A.

“Even more dramatic will be the increasing number of office assets across the UK that will become stranded as some landlords, faced with limited capital and challenging refinancing discussions, are unable to refurbish and increase standards to meet ever evolving occupier demands.

“2023 will see the best get better, but without investment the average will get worse.”

The paper notes that despite the volatility and uncertainty in the wider economy at the end of last year, the performance of the regional office market was strong with Q4 take-up 3% above the five-year average.

“Following a two-year period dictated by a rise in home working and flexible arrangements, coupled with a flight to quality and shrinking office footprints, we have recently started to see more and more occupiers nailing their real estate colours to the mast.”

The Savills specialists expect continued movement in the market as companies seek to match office requirements with staff demands.

“Our expectation is that, driven by an appetite for more modern space that will help in the battle to retain and attract talent, as well as potentially reducing footprints, we are likely to see more businesses seek to relocate and not renew,” the say.

However, Glasgow like all of the big six regional office markets (Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester) has less than two years of prime supply – classed as undersupply.

“This lack of new available stock across the UK office market may prevent some of these relocations happening. Glasgow, Edinburgh and Birmingham have some of the tightest development pipelines across the UK regional office market.

“Glasgow and Edinburgh won’t be getting any more new-build office space delivered to the market until 2025. Occupiers will need to act quickly, while landlords will need to work harder than ever to retain occupiers.”

The paper acknowledges that over the past couple of years a number of forward-thinking landlords have recognised the benefits of flexible office space and become early adopters of including it within their overall office offer.

“As we move forward in 2023, we expect this trend to continue as the need for agility that allows occupiers to scale up and down as required, becomes a vital requirement.

“This will either be through landlords offering flex space directly or through a serviced office operator.

“We also anticipate that significant service charge inflation will play a part in some businesses looking to reduce footprints by circa 10% as they grapple with the conundrum of rising costs versus the need for quality.

“The provision of flexible space in the same building as conventional offices will not only provide an ability to flex up and down, but it will also act as insurance against businesses who may underestimate the desire and need of colleagues to be in the office.”