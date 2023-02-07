Craigie and Syme join Hampden & Co line-up

Banking

Hampden & Co, the Edinburgh-based private bank, has announced two c-suite appointments.

Peter Craigie, pictured, has joined as the chief Risk Officer from Lloyds Banking Group, where he held a similar post for islands banking.

Gordon Syme becomes general counsel from Aegon Asset Management, where he was head of legal & regulatory (UK).

Mr Craigie has spent over three decades in the retail banking, insurance, and building society sectors, with experience in conduct, market and operational risk, treasury and finance, and business development.

After 20 years in the building society and banking sectors, he joined Lloyds Banking Group in 2012, where he held senior roles covering financial risk, business risk, customer proposition, and customer strategy development.

He replaces Alison Inverarity, who has retired.

Mr Syme is responsible for providing legal advice and guidance to the board and the management team. Before joining Aegon Asset Management he worked at Standard Life and Dundas & Wilson (now part of CMS).