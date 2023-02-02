CodeClan and Eden Scott in hiring partnership

Tech talent

Michelle Lownie and Loral Quinn

Digital training academy CodeClan and the recruitment agency Eden Scott have signed a partnership to deliver tech talent to Scotland.

The tie-up aims to tackle the tech skills gap in the Scottish economy by providing an additional route for CodeClan graduates seeking employment following graduation.

Loral Quinn, CodeClan’s CEO, said: “The partnership with Eden Scott will widen the reach of employment opportunities for our students, while we can lean on the firm’s understanding and relationship-driven approach across industry.”

Michelle Lownie, CEO, Eden Scott said: “Eden Scott is proud to work with CodeClan to help organisations find the best tech talent they need to grow.

“Overall, supporting well-trained CodeClan graduates is a perfect fit for us, and we look forward to a long-term partnership that will help Scotland’s economy stay competitive globally.”

CodeClan works with over 300 industry partners, including hiring partners like Skyscanner, FanDuel, Baillie Gifford, DC Thomson, BlackRock, Tesco Bank, and Sainsbury’s Bank. Last year, the digital skills academy launched CodeClan Youth Academy with the support of Baillie Gifford, an 8-week programme for young people aged 17 and over, designed to provide the kind of programming skills required in an industry environment.

Eden Scott is forecasting revenue towards £13 million in the year to 31 March 2023, with increased profitability in line with sales growth and customer wins.

New projects over the last year include Skyscanner, Nude Finance, and StretchSense, in addition to ongoing recruitment support for clients like NHS Scotland, the University of Edinburgh, and Crown Estate Scotland.