Office move

Burness Paull takes space in Marischal Square

| February 3, 2023
Bob Ruddiman, left, and Tricia Walker of Burness Paull, with Aberdeen councillor Alex McLellan

Scottish aw firm Burness Paull is relocating its Aberdeen team to the Marischal Square development.

Burness Paull will occupy the entire second floor of 2MSQ, the grade A building which is helping to regenerate the east end of the city centre.

The firm, which has a 650-strong payroll across Scotland including more than 100 in Aberdeen, joins tenants including CBRE, Royal Bank of Scotland, Chevron UK, KPMG, EY, and Marriott International.

Burness Paull’s investment in the space at Marischal Square follows the move to a new Glasgow office and refurbishment of its Edinburgh office which the firm undertook last year.

Marischal Square comprises 122,000 sq ft over six floors and has the top environmental rating in the city.

