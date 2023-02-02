Buccleuch land sale secures conservation aim

Moor sold

Benny Higgins: fit could not be better

Buccleuch has concluded the sale of 11,390 acres of the Langholm Moor, known as Blackburn and Hartsgarth to Oxygen Conservation.

It completes Buccleuch’s long-stated aim of reviewing its assets to ensure the business remains sustainable.

Sales have been concluded with The Langholm Initiative (TLI) and Newcastleton and District Community Trust (NDCT) on other areas of the Moor.

Benny Higgins, executive chairman of Buccleuch, said: “The fit between Buccleuch and Oxygen Conservation could not be better; their work on the Moor will build upon and enhance the environmental work undertaken over the years by Buccleuch and their aims and objectives complement the work being undertaken on the neighbouring Tarras Valley Nature Reserve.

“Buccleuch have long held the belief that the discussion around land ownership in Scotland should move from a debate about how much is owned by whom to an understanding of the beneficial impact that land management, delivered at scale, can have on both the environment and local communities.

“To see this mirrored in the aims and objectives of diverse newer landowners such as Oxygen Conservation and The Langholm Initiative will help to open up this discussion.”

Rich Stockdale, managing director of Oxygen Conservation said: “Oxygen Conservation are delighted to be given this opportunity to support the ongoing restoration of Blackburn and Hartsgarth’s wonderful landscape and work with the fantastic local community.

“We look forward to listening and sharing ideas with our new neighbours as we develop a plan for this unique area that builds on the excellent environmental work already delivered by Buccleuch on site, and at the Tarras Valley Nature Reserve, to deliver genuine positive environmental and social impact.”