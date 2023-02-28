Brillband raises funds to roll-out broadband offer

Expansion plan

Duncan Di Biase: ‘doing things differently’

Scottish broadband start-up Brillband has revealed plans for national and international expansion after securing an additional £475,000 investment.

The funding – including personal backing from digital infrastructure banking experts based in Australia and Norway-based angel investors – takes overall investment in the Glasgow-founded broadband start-up to more than £1 million in just nine months.

Brillband is the first Scottish internet service provider (ISP) designed for full-fibre network capability.

It was launched in Glasgow and Renfrewshire in November last year and has since expanded across Scotland with new customer bases established in cities including Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Inverness and Stirling.

The new investment, which values the company at £5.4m, will be used to develop Brillband’s pioneering technology – including the expansion of its software development team – as well as growth in its marketing and customer experience divisions. The ISP is primed to expand across the UK in early 2024 and Europe the following year.

Brillband is available exclusively on the Cityfibre network which is already available to more than 2.2 million UK homes, with plans to grow that number to eight million by the end of 2025.

Duncan Di Biase, Brillband’s founder and CEO, says Brillband’s capability for scalability and commitment to ‘doing things differently’ has helped attract fresh investment.

He said: “This investment opens the door to our next phase of growth across Scotland, with expansion across the UK next and then into Europe by 2025.

“The message is spreading and momentum is building around the brand as consumers wake up to the realisation they have been overpaying for broadband. We have growing customer bases in all Scotland’s major cities, and as CityFibre grows so will we.

“2023 will be a huge year for Brillband, and we have major announcements on the horizon.”

Emma Loedel, Glasgow director of global entrepreneur network Start Up Grind, believes Brillband’s potential for scalability and focus on doing things differently make it one of the most exciting prospects in Scotland’s start-up community.

She said: “Scotland’s tech scene is buzzing at the moment and entrepreneurs such as Duncan (Di Biase) are the reason for it. It’s a community rich in ideas and the determination to deliver them, and that’s what’s so attractive to investors.

“Investors are putting their hands in their pockets because they see the scalability potential for Brillband’s model beyond their borders, and that’s a really exciting prospect for the company, and what could become another Scottish tech success story.”