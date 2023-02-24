Brewdog cancels annual mayhem amid losses

Party's over

The parties have been operating at a loss

Brewdog has cancelled its annual party for fan-shareholders, saying the company was running the events at a loss.

Co-founder James Watt said the meeting, known as the Annual General Mayhem, will be replaced by presentations in BrewDog’s bars on 22 April.

He said: “The Aberdeen AGMs are always very expensive to host. Big events are not our core business and more often than not we have to pull in agency staff.

“This then means we often end up delivering suboptimal experiences to our community.”

Last year’s event, held outdoors, drew criticism after attendees were left queuing for hours for food and drink.

Cancelling the annual meeting follows operating losses of £5.5million last year.

Mr Watt said: “All UK hospitality businesses are fighting hard to avoid closures and protect jobs due to an unprecedented inflationary environment.

“To lose £1m on an event when we could do something which helped support our bars would have been imprudent.”

He added: “Our 2023 experiment will hopefully ensure amazing experiences, delivered by our own team in our own world-class venues as we bring our community together all around the globe.”

The company, based in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, has 220,000 shareholders who bought into its equity for punks crowdfunding offers.