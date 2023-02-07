BP profits double | Brooks Macdonald chair steps down

Markets: Live

8.15am: London marker higher

The FTSE 100 was trading 43 points higher at 7,879.86.

7am: BP profits

Energy giant BP has seen its annual profits more than double after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed up wholesale prices.

It posted underlying replacement cost profit of $27.65bn (£23bn) for 2022, compared with $12.8bn in the previous year.

It follows record $40bn profits from Shell last week.

BP announced a 10% increase in dividend for the fourth quarter, representing 21% growth from 4Q 2021.

BP chief executive Bernard Looney said: “We need continuing near-term investment into today’s energy system – which depends on oil and gas – to meet today’s demands and to make sure the transition is an orderly one.

“We have high-quality options throughout our portfolio, allowing us to choose only the best. We will prioritise projects where we can deliver quickly, at low cost, using our existing infrastructure, allowing us to minimise additional emissions and maximise both value and our contribution to energy security and affordability.”

7am: Brooks Macdonald chair resigns

Brooks Macdonald has announced that chairman Alan Carruthers has resigned because of continuing health issues to give him time to fully recuperate fully.

Senior independent director Richard Price will assume the role of acting chairman.

Mr Price said: “We are all deeply sorry that Alan is leaving Brooks Macdonald in these circumstances and we wish him a full and speedy recovery.

“Under Alan’s chairmanship the group has built real momentum towards our ambitious growth plans and I am confident those plans will continue to be executed successfully by Andrew Shepherd and his management team.”

7am: Mattioli Woods

Wealth manager Mattioli Woods said profit before tax for the six months to the end of November rose 45.5% to £4.8m (1H22: £3.3m) on a 10% rise in revenue to £54.9m (1H22: £49.9m).

There was a positive performance in pension advice and administration, employee benefits, property management and private equity management operating segments.

Acquisitions, Maven Capital Partners and Ludlow, contributed £20.2m (1H22: £19.4m) of revenue in the period and continue to deliver revenue synergies.

An interim dividend of 8.8p has been declared (1H22: 8.3p).

Gross discretionary assets under management came in at £4.9bn, a 4% decrease in the period, with gross inflows of £314.1m (1H22: £384.8m) and net inflows 0.8% of opening AuM.

Global markets

Analysts were expecting London to open higher, reversing yesterday’s fall, despite data showing UK retail sales slowed last month,

Sales rose by 4.2% on-year in January, markedly down from 12% a year earlier, according to the latest British Retail Consortium-KPMG tracker.

“Consumers have started the year with a tight rein on spending as they face another period of rising costs,” KPMG analyst Paul Martin commented.

Wall Street ended lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.1%, the S&P 500 down 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite down 1.0%.