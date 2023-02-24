Blair to quit as head coach of Edinburgh Rugby

Surprise move

Mike Blair is to quit as the head coach of Edinburgh Rugby at the end of the season.

Blair, who took the helm at the start of the 2021/22 campaign, said he wants to instead focus on being an attack coach.

“My greatest passion is coaching – developing individuals, groups, and the team – to allow them to get the most out of themselves,” he said.

“As a head coach, it is very difficult to do this justice because of everything else that comes with the role. For my next role I want to put my energy and knowledge into being a world class attack coach.

“My time as head coach has been a brilliant experience, working with outstanding players, coaches, and management. It is also an all-consuming job, which I have given everything to since being appointed and I’ve learnt a lot about myself and the game during this period.

“This will be invaluable going forward as I look to continue my development. Edinburgh Rugby and Scottish Rugby have been incredibly supportive and patient with me while I came to this decision, which I am very grateful for.

“It has been humbling to lead my home club, so it was an incredibly difficult decision to make. I know this decision may come as a surprise to some people, but I truly believe focusing on my passion will allow me to get the best out of myself and the players I coach.”

Douglas Struth, Edinburgh Rugby managing director, said: “I’d like to thank Mike for his contribution to Edinburgh Rugby. I’d also like to commend him for what is a proactive, positive, and brave decision, which is in keeping with how he has operated in the past season-and-a-half with the club.”