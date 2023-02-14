Best practice guide aims to ease costs and disputes

Support offer

By a Daily Business reporter |

The guide is available to download

The Construction Industry Collective Voice (CICV) has followed up the results of its recent payments survey by issuing a new Best Practice Guide to help contractors and sub-contractors improve cashflow and prevent costly and damaging disputes

Compiled by more than a dozen industry experts, the guide offers a wealth of practical information, demonstrating how to take control and proactively deal with a range of issues to enhance the entire contractual chain.

As part of its mission to improve the sector, the open source publication is being supported by a webinar on Friday 3 March that will see experts from the CICV talk through the guide and offer further insights into preventing financial disagreements.

Both resources have been produced in response to last week’s CICV survey on payment and cashflow issues in the industry in Scotland, which revealed that businesses are still suffering the scourge of late payments, outstanding retentions and unexpected charges.

Industry consultant Len Bunton, chair of the CICV pipeline and commercial sub-group, said: “Following the recent CICV survey, we concluded that the contracting supply chain needed some guidance on improving the commercial management of projects.

“Our highly-experienced contributors have walked through the construction process, giving their best recommendations on how to do things better day-to-day. A lot of the problems we deal with are self-inflicted, so we have gone back to the basics of improving the way in which commercial activities are carried out.

“This is not rocket science, but it’s clear the whole process needs a massive shake-up. Following publication of the guide and our webinar to take the supply chain through it, I am confident we can get change into the UK industry.”

The Best Practice Guide looks at a number of areas of interest, including:

Tender qualifications

Contract amendments

Payment schedules

Payment applications

Payments received and value

Variations

Retentions

Fluctuations

Notices

Record keeping

Quality/defects

Conflict Avoidance Process (CAP).

The guide has been drawn up by experts from a range of industry bodies, including Mr Bunton, Finishes and Interiors Sector CEO Iain McIlwee, Scottish Building Federation Commercial Director Ian Honeyman and the National Hub Programme Director of Scottish Futures Trust, David MacDonald.

CICV chair Alan Wilson, managing director of electrical trade association SELECT, said: “Being paid on time and receiving what you’re due in full is essential for the survival and growth of every business, so this guide and accompanying webinar will help contractors and sub-contractors improve the commercial management of building contracts.”

Register for the webinar here.