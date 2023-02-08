Barratt outlook warning | FirstGroup deal | JD Sports

Markets: Live

8.05am: London opens higher

The FTSE 100 opened about 60 points higher at 7,922.40, hitting a new record high and suggesting that investors still have confidence in the UK’s economic outlook.

7am: Barratt warns

Housebuilder Barratt Developments posted a rise in interim profits but said net reservations in January had fallen 45% as buyers held back amid rising interest rates.

Pre-tax profit for the half year to the end of December came in 15.9% higher at £501.5m on revenue up 24% to £2.8bn. However, It also announced a cut to its dividend.

Forward sales at the end of January fell to 10,854 homes from 15,736 in 2022.

In a statement, the company said: “The current trading outlook remains uncertain with only four weeks’ trading since the start of 2023. Reservations have shown a modest uplift since the start of January, helped by the tempering in both future interest rate and energy cost expectations, as well as the introduction of more competitive mortgage rates.

“The sustainability of this recovery however remains uncertain, notably with respect to the challenges still faced by first time buyers.”

“We expect to deliver total home completions of between 16,500 to 17,000 in FY23 (including c. 750 JV completions).”

The company declared a lower interim ordinary dividend of 10.2p (HY22: 11.2p).

7am: FirstGroup acquisition

FirstGroup has signed an agreement to purchase Ensign Bus Company, providing growth opportunities in the B2B and bus vehicle dealership markets and enhancing the group’s local commercial bus operations in Essex.

In addition to its commercial operations, Ensignbus has a vehicle refurbishment and re-sale business that purchases used vehicles and refurbishes to modern standards before re-selling.

7am: JD Sports divestment

JD Sports Fashion has completed the sale of businesses trading as Tessuti (including Xile), Scotts, Choice, Giulio and Cricket to Frasers Group.. All the terms of the transaction remain as outlined in the announcement made on 16 December.

Separately, the group confirms that Rascal Clothing has been withdrawn from the transaction with Frasers as one of the founders has exercised a pre-emption right agreed as part of the Group’s acquisition of Rascal on 5 February 2019. The divestment of Rascal completed on 6 February 2023.

Global markets

Wall Street enjoyed a strong session as investors shook off “slightly” hawkish remarks from the head of the US Federal Reserve.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell, speaking at The Economic Club of Washington, reasserted that the US central bank will need to keep raising interest rates.

“We think that we’ll need to do further rate increases and we think we will need to hold policy at a restricted level for some time,” he said.

But one analyst described his comments as a “damp squib” and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.8%, the S&P 500 up 1.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite up 1.9%.