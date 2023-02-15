Azets raises apprenticeship recruitment target

Young hires

By a Daily Business reporter |

Accountancy firm Azets is to recruit up to 80 apprentices, graduates and school leavers in Scotland, taking the overall number employed across the UK to 1,600.

In 2017, Azets employed just 30 apprentices and the increase reflects the firm’s rapid growth and significant investment in talent development over the past six years.

The top ten accountant also recently announced plans to add 900 staff across its UK business this year. The roles cover all levels, from associate through to partner, and service lines including audit and assurance, accounting and advisory business services, corporate finance, tax, and restructuring.

The school leaver route at Azets is a six-year programme which leads to a chartered accountancy qualification. The graduate route is a three- or four-year programme.

An apprenticeship with Azets provides a bespoke programme that combines qualifications, skills, and behaviours training. Everyone gets a talent coach, and each new student gets a ‘buddy’ and substantial amount of vocational training.

Peter Gallanagh, regional CEO for Scotland and the North, said: “Our commitment to early careers and creating accessible apprenticeship opportunities is stronger than ever. We have continued to increase apprenticeship opportunities year-on-year, as we continue to invest in people and talent development.

“I am pleased to report that we are seeing significant interest, with a record number of applications for September 2023. The applications are not only being driven by young people but from a diverse range of ages and people looking for a career change.

“Azets is growing rapidly in Scotland and investing in people and talent development is a key strategy for the business.”