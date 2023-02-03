Aberdein Considine hires top employment lawyer

Law

Robert Holland, left, with Ritchie Whyte, partner and head of corporate

Aberdein Considine has strengthened its legal team by hiring one of Scotland’s top employment lawyers.

Robert Holland – a solicitor advocate (civil) – has joined the firm as a partner and head of employment law and will be based in the firm’s flagship legal office in Edinburgh.

He was previously a partner with Balfour + Manson where he led the employment law team, and brings over 20 years’ experience across a range of legal disciplines.

He joined Balfour + Manson in 2008 and was latterly a member of the senior management team.

Mr Holland who is recommended in both Chambers and Legal 500, is also an experienced litigation lawyer and has been involved in a number of high-profile cases over the years.

He has litigated more than 50 tribunals, from redundancy to unfair dismissal as well as discrimination and whistleblowing issues. He was also part of the first election law petition case in over 100 years.

His other landmark cases include Johnstone v Glasgow City Council which was the first case in the UK to award foster carers the status of employees.

He has developed a reputation in advising senior executives in highly complicated exits and settlement agreements in the financial sector. He has experience of dealing with key players in the Scottish banking and fund management sector and his new role at Aberdein Considine will allow him to continue to develop this specialised practice.

Mr Holland has a particular interest in sports law having represented numerous professionals in a number of sports including football, rugby and athletics. He and his team will be providing a bespoke sports law service as part of the firm’s wider employment law offering.

The appointment is regarded as a further demonstration of Aberdein Considine’s growth strategy, with the firm making significant investments in mergers, new senior hires and infrastructure during the last 12 months

Managing partner, Jaqueline Law, said Mr Holland’s arrival was a key moment for the partnership’s employment law practice.

“Robert is undoubtedly one of Scotland’s most highly rated and experienced employment lawyers and we’re delighted he has agreed to join us to lead and grow our national employment law team,” she said.

“His knowledge and experience will be vital for our clients as we look to support them, whether individuals or organisations, in what is an increasingly complex area of law.”

Mr Holland added: “Aberdein Considine has developed an impressive reputation and that is very much down to the hard work and commitment of my new Partners and colleagues.

“In leading the team my focus will be to ensure that we use all the tools and resources at our disposal to make sure our clients get the very best support and advice, where and when they need it.”