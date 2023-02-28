Update:

Foodies' delight

4,000 flock to Edinburgh’s street food market

| February 28, 2023
Waitress Cliona O’Connell at the opening of the Edinburgh Street Food Market (pic: Terry Murden)

Edinburgh’s new street food market was hailed a success after attracting more than 4,000 visitors to its inaugural weekend.

Ten vendors served 10,000 dishes, beers and spirits from local producers with more promised as the Omni-based venue expands outdoors.

The seven-days-a-week market is run by Street Food Holdings which is part of the Carlowrie Group owne by Andrew Marshall and Ben MacMillan. They plan to open five more sites across the UK.

Andrew Marshall, co-founder of ESF, said: “We were thrilled with the massive turnout this weekend and how well Edinburgh Street Food has been received.

“It is clear that this is filling a much needed gap in the Edinburgh scene and we love the positive feedback about the social dining and inclusive atmosphere. Our 10 vendors are buzzing and turning out some of the best street food available in the UK.”

The ESF line up includes Junk, Bundits, Chix, What Le Duck, Antojitos, The Peruvian, House Of Tapas, Homies, Fabbrica Pasta and SoftCore, with room for further rotating guest traders outside.

Over a third of the menu is plant-based with 18 vegan mains, 15 vegan sides, and six certified vegan beers on draught.

