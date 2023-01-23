Waire Health raises £2m to expand overseas

Tech support

Mark Beaumont of Eos (centre) with Kathrina Skinner and Dave Hurhangee of Waire Health)

Scottish startup Waire Health is set to scale its sensor technology, following an investment from St Andrews based Eos Advisory, a £2 million round secured alongside Scottish Enterprise.

The funding will see the company grow its management team, production, and product development capabilities, while enabling Waire Health to accelerate expansion in global markets including North America.

Waire Health’s remote patient monitoring device, C-Detect, operates in hospitals and homes autonomously, reducing costs and improving outcomes through continuous real-time monitoring and advanced artificial intelligence.

The company sells platform agnostic sensors primarily to healthcare technology platform providers, who in turn sell into hospitals and other healthcare organisations.

Dave Hurhangee, CEO and Founder of Waire Health, said: “The whole area of care at home got pushed over the edge during Covid.

“What many companies didn’t fully appreciate was the paramount importance of usability. If devices have to rely on mobile connections or Bluetooth, they become difficult to use from the outset, for both patients and healthcare providers.

“We bring design and detail from years of experience of working with the technology, and our devices fall back to cellular if Wi-Fi falls off. We think we have the best-of-class offering in the industry, and that’s being evidenced by the success we’re having in the market.”

Cycling legend Mark Beaumont, now a partner at Eos, said: “As healthcare systems in the UK and around the world move to remote monitoring and real time patient data, we see a huge opportunity for Waire Health to scale its C-Detect device.

“Eos is focused on finding, backing, and scaling the best science and technology in Scotland that improves quality of life, of which Waire is a brilliant example.”