Used car price growth slows and EV demand eases

Enquiries shift

Popular choice: the Ford Fiesta remains in demand

Price growth for the UK’s most popular used cars has slowed sharply, indicating an end to the surge in values which was prompted by delays to deliveries of new vehicles.

There has also been a sharp reversal in demand for electric vehicles, with buyers switching back to petrol in a blow to government clean fuel ambitions.

The average price of the top 20 most searched-for cars on the AA Cars platform rose by just 0.2% in the final three months of the year on an annual basis, compared to a 9.2% increase in the previous quarter.

The Ford Fiesta remains the most popular model, receiving the highest number of searches from prospective buyers in October, November and December. It was followed by the Ford Focus and Volkswagen Polo, which moved up from fourth place in Q3 to third in Q4.

Despite the general slowdown, some models saw prices rise dramatically. Strong demand for small, fuel-efficient hatchbacks and city cars may be behind the 15% and 14% price rises seen by the Toyota Yaris and Fiat 500 respectively.

Interest in electric vehicles (EVs) fell from 11.2% of all car searches in Q4 2021 to 4.8% in 2022 with demand rising for petrol vehicles. Over half (55.1%) of searches in Q4 were for petrol cars, rising from 46.6% in 2021.

The AA said one reason for drivers’ cooling interest in EVs could be the steady fall in fuel prices, which may be prompting some drivers to stick with petrol and diesel.

The latest fuel price report from the AA shows petrol’s average pump price across the UK has fallen below 150p a litre for the first time in more than 10 and a half months.

The shift from electric cars coincides with sharp price cuts by Tesla which has slashed the prices of its two best selling cars, the Model 3 and Model Y, by up to £8,000.

Steve Tigar, CEO and founder of Scotland-based loveelectric, said cuts on this scale could undermine the value of secondhand cars, which have to be priced significantly cheaper than new models to attract buyers. He believes that as the market leader in electric vehicles, Tesla’s move could trigger a price war among rival car makers and weaken the values of all used electric cars.

“Downward pressures on the residual values (used prices) of electric cars are intensifying,” said Mr Tigar. “The cost-of-living crisis allied to rising interest rates for car finance is limiting the budgets of used car buyers, while the growing supply of used electric cars risks temporarily exceeding demand.”

Earlier this week, auction firm Aston Barclay said the average price of used EVs fell by nearly £5,000 in the last quarter of 2022.

Mr Tigar said this volatility is to be expected and will calm down as the 2030 ban on the sale of new vehicles with petrol or diesel engines approaches.

“There is an unstoppable momentum building behind electric cars – they’re great to drive, electricity is much cheaper than petrol or diesel, and, of course, they are a vital answer to both local air pollution and climate change,” he said.

However, he says that for the next few years electric car drivers need to find ways to shelter themselves from wild swings in the used values of their cars as motorists often rely on equity in their current car as a down payment for its replacement.